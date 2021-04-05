Bossip Video

“Everybody tried to roast me but I actually was in the theme…”

Kandi is continuing to explain the chatter causing dungeon-themed outfit she wore to the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. As previously reported after official #RHOA Reunion photos were released Kandi caught flack from fans who weren’t feeling the bodysuited bondage attire and they made it well known on social media.

According to Kandi, Bravo “tried her” by choosing an unflattering photo of the outfit that included Vex bodysuit, gloves, collar, and corset, thigh-high YSL boots, and a Reco Chapple skirt. With that in mind, she posted a video on Instagram so fans could fully see her sexy getup.

Now Kandi’s further explaining the outfit that apparently was spot-on with the season 13 reunion theme. In an InstaStory Kandi told fans that this year’s reunion had a burlesque/50 Shades Of Gray/ dungeon theme so her look actually fit right in. Clearly, the other ladies got the memo as well but they opted for more traditional reunion looks like floor-length gowns with trains.

“I saw that ol’ ugly picture that Bravo put out of my reunion look, I was like ‘Really? That’s the picture they chose?!'” said Kandi. “Everybody tried to roast me but I actually was in the theme of what they told us the reuinion was suppsoed to be which I was told it was suppsed to be burlesque, 50 Shades Of Gray, dungeon, whatever.”

She also shared that her retro-style bang hairstyle was a nod to famed burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese. Teese whose known as the “Queen of Burlesque” often wears her hair like vintage pinup models.

“The hair was inspired by Dita Von Teese, an extremely sucessful well-known burlesque performer,” said Kandi. “I decied to do the retro hair look becuase I didn’t wanna do the same thing we always do,” she added noting that she and her style team usually do “curls for the girls.”

Hmmmm, we see the inspo for the look for sure.

Maybe more people will appreciate Kandi’s look when the #RHOA Reunion airs later this month.