It should come as no surprise that legendary zaddy Ron Isley (79) is married to younger baddie Kandy Johnson Isley (44) who, at one point, was the star of R&B group JS known for their 2013 hit “Ice Cream” (written by you-know-who but that’s another story).

Fast forward to 2021 where the two appear to be happily married parents of a 14-year-old son (yes, you read that right) after 16 years (and a few song collabs) together.

At the time of their wedding, Isley was 35 years older than Kandy who was 28. Today, Ronny Ron is 79 and his wife is 44.

Their union came after Ron’s failed marriageS that included a 9-year relationship with Angela Winbush that ended in 2002.

Naturally, haters were skeptical about Kandy who supported Ron through his health issues and tax troubles.

“He’s a GENTLEMEN! I mean, you’re talking about romance, he puts the ‘R’ in romance…from fine dining, to treating a woman like a man should, with respect,” she said in an interview with iloveoldschoolmusic.com. As we developed a relationship, we had a lot of things in common and Ronald…even though he’s older, he’s young at heart.”

And, if you’re wondering, Kandy continues to release new music with her sister Kim as post-JS duo Kim & Kandy. Last year, the sisters dropped their “Christmas With Kim & Kandy” EP recorded in Nashville and the Isleys’ home in St. Louis.

