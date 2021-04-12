Bossip Video

A Florida mother was arrested after police discovered cocaine on her 3-year-old son’s Dr. Seuss book.

One of the biggest running jokes about Florida is about the mythical spirit in the state that possesses people to do the wildest things, always talking about #FloridaMan whenever crazy stories appear that have happened in the area. Some of the stories are so wild, when you hear them, you know they either aren’t real or they are real, but happened in Florida. Donald Glover’s hit show Atlanta even has an entire episode dedicated to #FloridaMan, so you know it’s real.

Last week, we learned of a new story from the often-overlooked #FloridaWoman. According to reports from Complex, a Florida woman was arrested after cocaine was discovered on her 3-year-old son’s Dr. Seuss book.

Casey Quoka, a 24-year-old bartender from the Tampa Bay area, was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of child neglect. According to police records, officers discovered a “bump” of suspected cocaine and a snorting straw atop a copy of the classic children’s book Cat in the Hat. The book was reportedly placed on Quoka’s bedroom nightstand, alongside marijuana and a bag of suspected MDMA pills. Arresting officers say the child had access to his mother’s bedroom, and that the substances were easily within his reach. The mother is also reportedly accused of leaving her son with “significant bruising” as a result of physical punishment that “exceeded the accepted level of force.” She was released on $4,000 bond Thursday night.

Aside from this being another wild story out of Florida, it’s very sad to see that an innocent child was involved. Hopefully, the child will be removed from the dangerous situation and placed in a better environment for his well-being.