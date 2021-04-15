Bossip Video

LisaRaye McCoy and sister Da Brat have seemingly buried the hatchet after months of estrangement and it was all caught on video. As we previously reported, the sisters fell out at the beginning of 2020 and let months fly by without speaking to one another, according to LisaRaye herself.

The “Cocktails & Queens” host let out the family drama after her sister made a surprise appearance on her podcast with the help of her co-hosts, but LisaRaye didn’t find it to be a positive surprise. She began cursing out everyone involved while the show was live streaming.

Fast forward to the present day and the siblings are in a better space. In a video from Jermaine Dupri‘s Instagram story, Da Brat and LisaRaye appear to pull each other in for an emotional embrace at the event. While hugging her sister in the video, Da Brat is heard saying, “This is too much for me,” while tears seem to well up in her eyes.

Good for them! LisaRaye & Brat never disclosed publicly the cause of their fall out but LiaRaye did mention she was hurt to not hear about her sister’s engagement to Jessica Dupart directly from her.

“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs and from the interviews of people asking me questions and I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t hear it from you and I got to see it someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

Da Brat affirmed to her sister on-air that despite the estrangement she still loved her.

“Punk, you know how much I love you. You know how much you mean to me. You know since I was a child you’ve always been there. You always gave me good advice.





Play



LisaRaye revealed more about her rocky relationship with the Da Brat during a recent interview with Rolling Out. The actress and talk show host admitted that she “couldn’t hold in” how she felt about their rift but is thankful that she and her sister are “in a good place now.”

“I couldn’t hold in how I felt then, and I think people saw that. But regardless of what the public thought, that’s my sister and I was more concerned about the fact that we hadn’t talked and I’m hearing all this about her life from other sources,” she revealed. “We did talk and she explained that she wanted to experience her relationship without input from others. This was new for her and she is in bliss, and she wanted to have that for herself. As her big sister, I am very protective of her and she knows that but, yes, we are in a good place now.”

The Players Club star recently brought her family for some much-needed therapy on Iyanla’s Fix My Life, where the spiritual coach helped McCoy try and mend her broken relationship with her mother and daughter. This is the second time the 53-year-old has appeared on the show. Raye said that “something needed to change” in order for her to get to the root of the emotional trauma within herself.