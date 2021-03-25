Bossip Video

This man hit her with a haymaker after she seemingly took a silly jab.

DaniLeigh can’t catch a break nor does she have the discipline to take an extended social media vacation it seems. The singer, dancer, songwriter seems to always be in some mess at least once a week on the internet and this week is no different.

Last night, the “Easy” singer found herself getting cracked on by “Snowfall” actor Amin Joseph after broadcasting to her followers that she couldn’t get into the highly acclaimed show, despite all of the raving fans have done about it online. Dani wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“Am I the only one who can’t get into Snowfall.”

We guess the tweet was supposed to attract folks who also don’t find the John Singleton created series appealing, but instead one of the series’ leading actors responded to the tweet snarkily. Actor Amin Joseph jumped into Dani’s replies and took jabs at her genetics writing:

“It’s a Black thang, you wouldn’t understand.”

The jab from Joseph was clearly in reference to DaniLeigh referring to herself as “Yellow Bone” in a song earlier this year. The singer was called out for the track being in “bad taste” for its lyrics, “yellow bone is what he want.” Fans thought the Dominican singer was being shady since at the time she was dating rapper DaBaby and seemed to have some beef with his beautifully mohogany-skinned baby mama MeMe. Fans also questioned Dani’s “blackness” in the criticism.

Yiiikes! You can peep the exchange below courtesy of ItsOnsite.

See when you do yellow bone clownery, the clown comes back to bite!

In related “Snowfall” news, the show has been renewed for a FIFTH season. Deadline reports that Franklin Saint’s crew landed an early renewal for a fifth season, just three episodes into Season 4. The show’s ratings have grown in its fourth season and it averages 5.1 million total viewers across all platforms.

Guess someone likes it, Dani.

What do YOU think about this?