“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Waka Shows Off His Big Heart By Giving Back [VIDEO]

We’re a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the WE TV hit series for your viewing pleasure today! In the clip, Waka joins his mom Deb Antney for a volunteer event where they are giving away much-needed household and personal care items. Check it out below:





Gotta love Waka for doing this and sharing such a positive message with the world. He said something we hope you all caught — what you put out is what you get back. We ALL need to be giving more from our hearts, whether it’s physical goods, financial donations, or just plain good energy.

Recently Waka received a lifetime achievement award from Donald Trump surprisingly. The “Hard in da Paint” rapper was honored for his humanitarian and philanthropy work for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny.

Daughter of Destiny is an outreach program that helps provide women with employment, food, mental health, and housing resources. The special certificate recognizes the rapper’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.”

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s episode:

Tammy gets angry in Baltimore when Charlie’s off-and-on relationship leads to a breakdown.

“TAMMY & WAKA: WHAT THE FLOCKA” episode MARRIAGE IS STRESSFUL airs on Thursday, April 22 at 9 pm.

