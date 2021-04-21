Bossip Video

Lil Wayne posts a cryptic message to social media that hints at his boo, Denise Bidot, taking his last name.

At this point, Lil Wayne is the true definition of a hopeless romantic. While Drake’s making a whole album titled Certified Lover Boy, that title should probably go to Weezy who we’ve seen love hard and move on fast while trying to find his other half.

This time last year, Tunechi was ending his engagement to La’Tecia Thomas before quickly popping up with his quarantine boo Denise Bidot. Since making their relationship public on the e-streets, Wayne has been seen smiling ear to ear every time we spot the couple together. Of course, they shared their ups and downs during the 2020 election, but eventually, they found their way.

Last night, Lil Wayne took to social media to hint that the two had gotten married and officially became “The Carters.”

Not only did he post the message on Twitter, but also on Instagram. If you’ve been a long-time Weezy fan, you know a multi-platform post is a big deal from the greatest rapper alive (we said what we said). Lil Wayne’s fan site recently released a short video clip of an upcoming music video that highlights Denise and Wayne’s relationship, which is huge for a man who’s always been private about his love life. Perhaps the music video will serve as the official announcement.

It looks like love is working its magic on Weezy as there might be a new album in the works from the rap star on the horizon.

This week, Wayne announced that he had signed to United Talent Agency, one of the biggest agencies in entertainment. In a press release, the star’s management team revealed that he is “currently working on his next album I Am Not A Human Being III, which will be released later this year.”

Exciting news right?

Mr. Carter will join a star-studded list of celebs represented by United Talent like Post Malone and Offset, who inked a deal last year with the company. However, he’ll still remain a part of the Young Money Entertainment/ Republic Records roster.