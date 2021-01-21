Bossip Video

After receiving a Presidential pardon in the 4th quarter of the former administration, Lil Wayne took to social media to thank Donald Trump.

Before Trump left office, he released a list of over 100 Presidential pardons in the middle of the night. Many of the pardons were expected but still came as a shock to a lot of folks like rapper Kodak Black and former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

In the heat of the campaign trail and almost out of nowhere, Lil Wayne posted a picture backing Donald Trump. Wayne is someone who rarely pays any attention to anything that isn’t his own personal business and never mentions politics, causing confusion for everyone who’s a fan of Wayne and even some supporters of Trump. Aligning with Trump reportedly even caused a rift with his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, which become an entire fiasco in itself.

Fans were quick to point out the fact that Wayne recently caught a gun charge on his private plane and with a previous gun charge, he was looking at some serious federal time. In the end, Lil Wayne kept his freedom thanks to a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Wayne officially spoke on the matter this morning on Twitter, thanking him for his help and also thanking his lawyer. Wayne’s lawyer Bradford Cohen who also represented Kodak Black, was pardoned as well. Cohen took to Twitter and shared the rapper’s sentiments along with a few words of his own.

“It was my pleasure,” he tweeted. “This pardon was appropriate and should send a message that non violent felony offenders should have their 2a right restored after serving their time”

Wayne’s statement read:

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.”

What do you think about Wayne and Kodak Black’s pardons? Sound off in those comments.