Lil Mosey, real name Lathan Moses Echols, is a wanted man after skipping out on his court date in Washington for a recent rape charge.

Lil Mosey has had a pretty good run since gracing the cover of XXL’s prestigious Freshman cover and last year his track “Blueberry Faygo” was inescapable and one of the biggest songs of the year. From coast to coast and playlist to playlist the song was everywhere. While he was gaining traction as an artist he also suffered some legal hurdles as well.

Last summer he was arrested for a gun charge in California and if you know Cali at all you know guns are a huge no. It’s even more reckless when you can have security with guns instead of carrying them illegally. According to TMZ, his legal troubles are heating up even more after a warrant was issued for his arrest relating to a recent rape case. Two women allege that the rapper and another man raped them.

The “Pull Up” rapper was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, just weeks after he was charged with second-degree rape. We’re told Mosey never showed up … so now he’s a wanted man. This all stems from an alleged incident back in January after a woman says she and a girlfriend went to a cabin to see Mosey but claims they ended up getting raped by him and another man. According to the affidavit, obtained by TMZ, one of the alleged victims says she consented to having sex with Mosey in a vehicle but goes on to says she blacked out afterward in the cabin after drinking White Claws and champagne. She claims a short time later Mosey got on top of her and was pushing her legs up and apart while he was having sex with her. She said she recalled having pain in her leg muscles while Mosey was pushing her legs.

If there’s one thing you don’t do it’s skipping out on court, now he’s a wanted man and the case is getting headlines all over the Internet.

So far reps for Interscope/Universal Music have not commented on the case.