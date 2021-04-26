Bossip Video

“C’mon Ken!” That’s what a number of Bravo viewers said during the #RHOA Reunion over an explanation over a racially insensitive Halloween costume.

As previously reported Kenya Moore made waves when an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta aired showing Kenya donning a “warrior princess” Native American costume.

After initially calling it “her heritage” Kenya apologized and Bravo did as well noting that the Native American costume, did not uphold its “high standards of respect and inclusivity.”

Now during Sunday’s #RHOA Reunion, Kenya was asked by Andy Cohen to address the controversy again.

Kenya reiterated that the costume is indeed part of her heritage because she has “aunts who lived on [Native American] reservations in West Virginia.”

“I received a lot of vitriol,” Kenya told Andy. ‘I remember defending myself and saying, ”It’s part of my heritage.” So I didn’t understand all of the anger. Where was it coming from?!” said Kenya.

She also credited the non-profit organization IllumiNative for educating her on why Native American culture is not a costume.

“I thought I was honoring something that was beautiful, that was full of strength, and it wasn’t,” said Kenya. “For them, even feathers, eagle feathers, all of those things are sacred to them. It’s spiritual to them, they feel underrepresented. They don’t want to be made fun of and they don’t want people to not take them seriously. And when people wear costumes like that, it makes them feel like they’re being mocked. It was such a bad mistake on my part, because I have this heritage, I should have known better.”

Porsha Williams then promptly called out Kenya for being a “hypocrite” and noted that she mocked her highly-criticized “where is the Underground railroad” mixup from #RHOA season 6, even after Porsha apologized for it.

“I find it interesting that you always want the understanding, you always want the forgiveness immediately, but you never extend that to anyone else,’ said Porsha.

It looks like RHOA fans agree.

Several people have called out Kenya for being “hypocritical” and others simply don’t buy Kenya’s “West Virginia Aunts living on reservations” bit.

What do YOU think about Kenya Moore’s Native American Halloween headdress explanation?

Part two of the #RHOA Reunion airs Sunday, May 2 at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.