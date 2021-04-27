Bossip Video

JAY-Z’s MONOGRAM drops the latest episode of its web series HIGH TALES featuring Ghetto Gastro.

JAY-Z’s MONOGRAM is shaping up to be a cannabis brand like no other. Just this year, they’ve hit the ground running and pushed the envelope of what a cannabis brand can be.

Recently, MONOGRAM released a new billboard campaign targeting unfair cannabis laws throughout the United States. The campaign has opened conversations around why the laws haven’t changed and why cannabis has more strict legislation than gun laws and marriage laws in some states.

Aside from smoking and cannabis products, MONOGRAM also offers lifestyle content free of charge for consumers to enjoy as they consume their products. Their web series, HIGH TALES, has released only a handful of episodes but quickly has become smokers’ and even non-smokers’ favorite content on the internet. In the previous episodes, we’ve heard smoking stories from N.O.R.E, Jadakiss, Tinashe, and a very special too high episode with N.O.R.E and 2 Chainz.

Whether funny or profound, everyone has a unique weed story. High Tales looks to the people in MONOGRAM’s orbit for storytelling that focuses on a first cannabis experience, how relationships with cannabis form and evolve, and what life is like in the world of legal cannabis. Beyond entertaining anecdotes, the series shares never-before-heard stories, like the time one of the members of the Bronx-based food collective attempted smoking under his grandma’s roof.

For the latest episode, Ghetto Gastro joins MONOGRAM to light up some premium flowers and share stories based on cannabis. You can watch the full episode below.