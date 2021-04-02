Bossip Video

Cam Newton finally gets his own show bridging together two of his favorite things: cigars and cocktails over great conversation.

Cam Newton started off his offseason with an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, where he talked about his hopes of returning to the New England Patriots on the field and off the field expanding as a businessman. Everything started falling into place for Cam as the Patriots signed him for another year, giving him a chance to build on what he started last season. After that, Cam announced a new digital show with BET called Smoke N’ Sip. The show is right up Cam’s lane as he has his own cigar lounge in Atlanta and is a cigar guy at his core. What better than smoking cigars and having a drink with your friends while giving free game to motivate whoever watches?

The first season is slated to have appearances from 2 Chainz, Steve Harvey, Teyana Taylor, David Banner, Da Brat, Judy Dupart, and more. Cam has just released the first episode for the show, episode 101 featuring Steve Harvey. Steve is a multimedia mogul who’s built it from the ground up and has plenty of games to share. You can watch episode 1 below.