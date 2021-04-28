Bossip Video

Trey Songz catches a break in the case following his Chiefs playoff game arrest earlier this year, with prosecutors deciding not to press charges.

Earlier this year, Trey Songz caught his first viral moment in perhaps the worst way possible. Bystanders captured footage of Trey wrestling with a police officer at the socially distant Kansas City Chiefs game.

The incident reportedly started when the singer refused to wear a mask and police began getting confrontational, mind you this was only a few weeks after footage surfaced of a packed Trey Songz event breaking COVID-19 protocols. Trey has since refuted the order of events that lead to his arrest, but he was still booked for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors. The potentially big issue came from his charge for assaulting a police officer, which is a low-grade felony.

Luckily, according to TMZ, Trey has caught a big break and will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Trey Songz will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops at an NFL playoff game … TMZ has learned. The Prosecutor’s Office for Jackson County, MO tells us they have decided to decline filing charges against the singer, citing insufficient evidence.

By claiming there was insufficient evidence, it may be safe to guess Trey wasn’t in the wrong and all the evidence that was available proved that. Luckily for Trey, he can put this behind him.





Coincidentally, back in October of last year, Songz revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to take the pandemic seriously.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive,” the singer revealed at the time. “I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign,” he added.

The “Bottoms Up” singer revealed that he believed his grandfather had died earlier that year from COVID-19.

“I’ve always taken it serious, and if you come into contact with COVID, please do the same,” he wrote.

Last year Songz released his 8th studio album titled “Back Home” earning him his third No.1 spot on Billboard’s Top R&B chart.