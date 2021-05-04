Somethingship SZN

There’s something about Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite’s “situationship” on Netflix sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” that will make you go ‘hmmm’ or ‘wait, whaaa’ or even ‘hold on nowww’ as the series goes on.

We can’t quite put our finger on it but there’s something there between Jamie Foxx’s sister and his best friend from high school who bring all sorts of sneaky link shenanigans to the already shenanigan-y series about a successful business owner and bachelor Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx) who becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew).

Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic household.

Full of heart and humor, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.

“My dad and I have been telling these stories for years, whether we’ve been in interviews together or just at dinner,” says Corinne about the series based on actual events. “We’ve always loved reliving these memories and laughing about them. While I don’t have the physical diary anymore, these moments were so unforgettable.”

We caught up with Porscha and Jonathan who opened up about their strange yet intriguing situationship, fitting into a series with legends Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier and more during our interview you can watch below:

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” is now streaming on Netflix.