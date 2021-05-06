Bossip Video

Even though their relationship is no more, Saweetie and Quavo are celebrating one last victory as a couple as neither of them will face criminal charges for their 2020 elevator altercation.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that the case was referred to the Los Angeled City Attorney’s Office, which ended up declining to file any charges. Based on the evidence (the surveillance video of the then-couple in a physical confrontation at Saweetie’s apartment complex) there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party.

When the video made its way online following the couple’s break-up earlier this year, the cops reportedly wanted to talk to both Saweetie and Quavo to get more info on what went down before and after the video–but now, it’s become clear that that never happened. As was already made pretty obvious by their lack of reaction to the situation, the exes were clearly looking to put the situation behind them, at least publicly. Once the footage made its way online, Quavo issued a short statement, saying: “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Saweetie’s statement was along the same lines while also indicating this was far from the last straw in their relationship, also being sure to note there were other “hurdles” before they split. The self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” hinted at Quavo possibly cheating at one point while they were together. Back in March, the rapper took to Twitter where she announced that she was “single” and explained that she endured too much “betrayal and hurt behind the scenes.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom,” Saweetie followed up in a second tweet. “Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she added.