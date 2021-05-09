Bossip Video

You mean Talib? Harassment allegations stick to your rib?

Yep, Talib Kweli is STILL going, and this weekend, he got into an online argument with Noname​​​​​​ as he defended himself against months-old harassment allegations….before continuing to harass the woman Noname accused him of harassing. Make it make sense.

This particular back-and-forth began when someone on Twitter shared a screenshot of Kweli’s recent criticism of the Chicago native, in which he accused the rapper of spreading unproven claims about his treatment of women.

“Last year the rapper No Name compared me to Tory Lanez because she took the word of some stranger on the internet that I ‘harass black women nonstop.’ No Name is far from the only prominent person who fell for this,” he wrote in his comment. “So many people in this culture were willing to completely throw me away on the lies of a stranger they never met, a stranger that has no reputation for adding anything at all to this culture.”

Without missing a beat, Noname dismissed Kweli’s comments as a lie, insisting that she never compared him to Tory Lanez, who has been under fire since accusations that he shot Megan the Stallion last summer.

She did, however, admit to calling the rapper out, reminding folks–and Talib–of the fact that he has a history of harassing Black women online.

“He was harassing a black woman online for like 3 weeks and myself and other women called that s**t out,” she wrote. “No one called him tory lanez. why are so many men this unwell ?”

She continued by taking things over to Kweli’s Instagram comments, where she demanded he stop lying about what she did or didn’t say.

“Praying for Megan amd all the Black womxn globally,” Noname wrote. “Watching Black men joke about her shooting as a call to action to harm more Black women hurts in a way I’m not smart enough to articulate. And the silence from male rappers while Talib Kweli harassed Black women for weeks, disgusting.”

In response, Kweli repeated his claim that Noname was the one who was lying, accusing her of trying to portray him “as an enabler of violence against Black women.”

“Why is No Name lying tho? So she can lie and tell her supporters that I harassed a black woman for weeks, offer NO proof of this lie, cite not one source for proof?” he wrote, “but I can’t mention that she lied on me while chastising Black men for allegedly not speaking up about Tory Lanez? … I was a fan of this artist. That’s starting to change.”

All of this is in response to harassment allegations Kweli faced in the summer of 2020, after a woman named Maya A. Moody suggested many rappers–including Talib–were guilty of colorism because they were married to light-skinned women.