You KNEW this was coming…

Wendy Williams is offering her take on Porsha Williams’ shocking engagement news and of course, she’s not holding back. On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Show, the talk show host weighed in on the news that Porsha’s engaged [and possibly pregnant] by Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon.

According to Wendy, it’s comical that Porsha was just preaching about “girl code” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she’s breaking “human code” with Falynn.

“You know what Porsha? This really stinks, miss girl code with Bolo and them,” Wendy said. “This is a human code, if Falynn is your real friend…maybe she was hired to be a friend. From what I’m understanding, Simon wants to be a show pony on TV he’s got a whole bunch of businesses in Atlanta. They say he’s very, very wealthy. Porsha might need a new benefactor though, I’m saying this in the nicest way. Now she’s got the baby…and maybe Falynn’s not really her friend, well this is a very juicy storyline that you’ve created for yourself, Simon.

She then looked at Porsha’s Mother’s Day pic and wondered if the housewife is expecting.

“I can’t tell if that’s Porsha with child just because of the billowy fabric. It’s one thing to move on, and it’s another thing after dating a man after only a man. It’s very weird. Porsha does not seem to care about the criticism. She probably thought by saying this that women can play that game too, no, it always looks bad on us in some sort of way. Porsha says she was never friends with Falynn. “It’s one thing to move on but it’s another thing after only dating a man for a month, Porsha, that you’re now engaged to him and you’re so open with the whole thing. You’re taking pictures with Dennis [McKinley] who broke your heart. It’s very weird,” Wendy continued. Porsha, Porsha, Porsha…that is the way though to continue holding a peach.”

Do YOU agree with Wendy that “this stinks”? We can’t say that she’s wrong…

Watch Wendy Williams speak on Porsha Williams’ engagement below.