Rumors are swirling that a certain Real Housewife of Atlanta is dating an estranged husband featured on the Bravo show.

On Mother’s Day, Porsha Williams posted photos of herself alongside her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley and businessman Simon Guobadia.

“Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there ! 🎉 What a wonderful day!!” Porsha captioned the group photos.

And while the pic could be innocent, #RHOA fans wondered why her hand was placed on Simon’s chest. They also noted that the ring she’s wearing looks different from the engagement ring Dennis McKinley gave her when he popped the question in 2018. [See below]

Not only that but Porsha fans noted that Dennis posted an interesting message in Porsha’s comments.

“Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day!” wrote Dennis. “Thank you,” responded Porsha.

Hmmmmm.

In case you’re unclear about who Simon Guobadia is, he’s the estranged husband of #RHOA “friend” Falynn Guobadia.

As previously reported Simon filed for divorce from Falynn in February and the two publically acknowledged their split in April. Simon also hinted that his wife was unfaithful in their marriage and is asking the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed two days before their wedding.

In addition to rumors swirling about Porsha and Simon, fans are wondering if Porsha’s Mother’s Day post was also a hint to some baby news.

Fans think this video shows Porsha almost cradling a “baby bump” that’s hidden under her dress.

So far Porsha’s yet to address any of the speculations but people are pointing out that Falynn unfollowed her on Instagram.

What do YOU think about these #RHOA rumors surrounding Porsha Williams? Surely this is all just a big misunderstanding, right?