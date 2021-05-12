MORE MESS

We’re on Day 2 of the deliciously messy Porsha Williams saga that exploded when she revealed her relationship (and eventual engagement) to Falynn’s estranged husband/$40 million magnate Simon Guobadia.

For the past several hours, Porsha has trended after confirming she’s “in love” and “ready to spend her life with” Simon who later revealed their engagement despite not being officially divorced from Falynn.

As previously reported, RHOA fans were shocked to see Porsha posing for a picture with the successful businessman and estranged husband of RHOA newbie Falynn Guobadia.

Following that, she addressed speculation that she was seeing Simon who recently alleged that Falynn cheated during their marriage.

Fast-forward to Porsha making things Instagram official with Simon in a flabbergasting moment that sent Twitter spiraling into a tea-drunk tizzy.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” wrote Porsha. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most…”

Porsha also addressed the electric blue elephant in the room: Falynn Guobadia, and said they “are not friends” before praising her ex Dennis for agreeing to co-parent their daughter PJ alongside Simon.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she wrote in an Instagram statement that would later be flagged as untrue.

In fact, multiple reports suggest he’s still very much married to Falynn despite Porsha’s bold claims.

There’s also spicy speculation that Porsha is PREGNANT and started dating Simon more than a month ago which would overlap with his marriage to Falynn.

What do you think happens next in this scandalous saga? Tell us down below