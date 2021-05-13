Bossip Video

It’s finally over again, for real this time—we think????

During last night’s Married A First Decision Day, a tormented wife finally decided to divorce her toxic husband—but it took SIX WHOLE AMERICAN HOURS, a miscarriage “confession” and “tears” and several silly walkouts.

In case you missed the entire 12th season of #MAFS then you missed Paige Banks go back and forth in her toxic and “traumatizing” marriage to Chris Williams despite her saying that their dysfunctional matrimony that included a“lack of attraction” but daily sex and a pregnant ex-fiancee no longer served her.

Eventually, it was Chris who pulled the plug on the marriage citing Paige’s “poor communication” skills and the two were finished.

On Decision Day the two met up once again with #MAFS experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles to seemingly put a pin in their divorce but of course, there was a catch.

According to Chris, Paige was “the best thing he never cherished” and “embodied everything he ever wanted in a wife.”

“I allowed external circumstances to affect that and I want to say that from the bottom of my heart, I’m legitimately sorry for ruining this,” said Chris. “You were what I needed in a wife and I didn’t appreciate that.”

[Insert eye roll here]

The entrepreneur then dropped another bomb and told Paige that his pregnant ex Mercedes had a miscarriage. Chris then stormed off in tears and Paige comforted him in his car as he cried.

MAFS viewers noticed however that Chris’ eyes looked suspiciously dry and chalked it up to yet another moment of manipulation.

Paige bought it though and was conflicted.

“I’m starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce because this is the first time Chris has ever affirmed me like this and not just as a woman, but as a wife. I felt it,” Paige shared. “I feel that this is the main reason why our marriage didn’t work out. Now that it’s taken away, it’s like, oh wow.”

Chris then told the experts that they were “undecided” about their marriage but Dr. Viviana was NOT here for it.

“I’m not OK with this,” said Dr. Viviana. I’m being very honest with you. I feel like you’re doing this to play with her and now to play with us. She deserves a lot more.”

After being forced to choose, it took Paige SIX HOURS of waffling back and forth, another walkout, tears, and a visibly frustrated Pastor Cal before she finally pulled the plug.

The circus has finally left town—we think and we hope but we’ll have to wait till the #MAFS reunion to see what’s really going on.

In much happier and better-paired news;

Briana and Vincent both said “yes” to remaining married and Champagne Vinny sealed the deal with a cheesecake proposal…

Clara and Ryan also said “yes” and Clara and her untouched lady parts were ecstatic…

and Erik and Virginia agreed to remain together.

Haley however said she’d “love to get divorced” from Jacob and Jacob agreed that it was over.

Did YOU watch Married At First Sight Decision Day???

What did YOU think about Paige pulling the plug on her marriage???