That’s the question a #MAFS expert asked during a shocking sit down with a couple whose marriage needs to end immediately. Married At First Sight viewers were once again in for a wild ride Wednesday concerning (of course) Chris Williams.

As previously reported the entrepreneur who was engaged three months prior to his wedding said he was looking for a “freaky submissive” wife to have up to 7 kids with and has displayed problematic and toxic behavior ever since. Chris has been wreaking havoc on his wife Paige Banks, a successful accountant seeking a happy ending.

Chris started his antics at their wedding with inappropriate questions about birth control and shade towards his new bride’s looks.

After sleeping with her twice before saying he’s “not attracted to her” he revealed on their honeymoon that his ex-fiancee is six weeks pregnant with his child. On Wednesday however, the man who flat out told his wife that “he still loves his ex”, took things to new heights. After running off to Chicago following their honeymoon, Chris told Paige that he wants a divorce and already spoke to a divorce attorney.

“I’m just not the type that, like, fakes s—,” said Chris. “Whether the cameras are on or the cameras are off, I just gotta be one hundred, you know what I’m saying? I’m not here to waste my time or your time.”

That sent Paige who viewers have seen grounded by her faith and trying to “ride or die”, into a tailspin. After Chris broke the news to Paige and refused to let production cameras film the convo, an irate Paige (finally) went off and told producers;

“I just feel f—ing disgusted right now,” said Paige. “I feel disgusted for having any type of intimacy with this man. F— that. No. I am f—ing done, period! I’m done with this bulls—.” “F— you, f— that b***!”

Later, during a sitdown with Pastor Cal, Paige dropped a bomb; she continued to sleep with Chris even after he dropped the baby news on her. The sex was also unprotected.

Yes, we’re just as shocked as you to hear that.

