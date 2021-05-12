Bossip Video

Porsha Williams trended for over 12 hours yesterday after breaking the news that she was engaged to her ‘non-friends ex or soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia. What made the scandal so gargantuan is the optics from folks’ perspectives. Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” first met Simon when Porsha seemingly met Simon on the show. Their souls collided while visiting his marital home and she was invited there by his wife, Falynn.

This isn’t the first time, nor will it probably be the last time we see a messy relationship scandal of this proportion. We took the pleasure of making a list of some of the biggest scandals we’ve come across and reported here at BOSSIP.

Remember when Apryl and Lil Fizz’s relationship melted the internet?

After having two children with Omarion and a short engagement with the star, Apryl Jones decided to build a relationship with his B2K groupmate. In the beginning, Apryl said that Fizz picked up Omarion’s fatherly slack. They’ve since ended things but still seem to be cordial.

Some critics even went as far as to suggest that Apryl was to blame for splitting up B2K, but the 34-year-old mom later addressed that the rumor was far from the truth.

“That’s a judgment, and that’s people who don’t know and it’s okay,” she said. “I think those people have the right to have those opinions about what they think about me. But the truth is the truth and that isn’t the case. The group was broken up before I came into the picture.”

Although fans raised an eyebrow at Apryl and Fizz’s relationship, Omarion said he didn’t feel “any way about it.”

“I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though,” the “Touch” singer explained during an interview with VLADTV. “She’s still the mother of my children,” he continued. “When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life!”

