Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where he explained his very simple reasoning for not using Twitter.

During his virtual interview on May 12, the comedian joined the show to discuss everything from his series of socially distanced shows in Ohio, asking fans to boycott Chappelle’s Show to get his own rights back, his new Midnight Miracle podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, along with his 8:46 special, which discusses the murder of George Floyd.

No matter how many stand-up shows, specials, or interviews he does, people still want to hear Dave Chappelle talk as much as possible. Because of this phenomenon, most of us would love for the comedian to join Twitter, giving us sprinkles of his humor and wit throughout the day–but we shouldn’t expect that to happen anytime soon. When it comes to the subject of the social media platform, Chappelle called the timeline “a bathroom wall” when he was asked by the host why he never tweets.

“Why would I write all my thoughts on a bathroom wall?” Chappelle told Fallon. “Donald Trump, you heard that? And don’t cut that s**t in post, Jimmy”

While Dave does have a Twitter account, his last tweet was posted all the way back in 2012 after he was apparently hacked.

This isn’t the first time that the comedian has shared his qualms with social media. Back in 2017 during an interview, the 47-year-old star, explained that he didn’t want to “spill his guts out” online.

“I’m not really into the social media,” Dave added. “I keep my blathering in my genre.”





Play



Check out his segment on The Tonight Show below: