Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle drops off a new, short stand-up titled Redemption Song, in which he details fighting COVID-19, his thoughts on the Capitol riots and insurrection, and how he made amends with Comedy Central to bring Chappelle’s Show back to Netflix.

Dave Chappelle has been sidelined for a few weeks after catching COVID-19, which he caught while out in Texas performing an intimate stand-up show to help employ his local community during these difficult times. Finally, Dave has beaten COVID and is now back to doing what he loves and what we love him for: giving us his unfiltered commentary on the world.

Chappelle released a new short-form stand-up show titled Redemption Song, where he details how people couldn’t wait for him to catch COVID-19 and how that’s just how cowards work. Dave also gives his thoughts on the Capitol riots and insurrection that occurred on January 6th.

Lastly, the comedian offered a surprising update on his ongoing saga with Comedy Central over his show, Chappelle’s Show.

In his previous stand-up performance titled, Unforgiven that released back in November of last year, the 47-year-old comic pled with fans to stop watching his coveted Comedy Central show on Netflix. Turns out his cry for help worked, and Dave revealed in his latest stand-up piece that Comedy Central reached out to him with an incredible offer.

“I never asked Comedy Central for anything. If you remember, I said ‘I’m going to my real boss and I came to you’ because I know where my power lies,” Chappelle explained during the set. “I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it they called me. And I got my name back. And I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

Last year, Netflix pulled Chappelle’s Show off their platform due to Dave’s qualm with Comedy Central over unpaid fees in regards to licensing of the show, but who would have known in an unexpected turn of events that they would grant the famed comedian with everything he asked for– and was rightfully entitled to.

The show will now be available on Netflix starting today.

This recap doesn’t come close to giving you what the video itself will, so you can hear Dave in his own words explain the good news down below.