Bossip Video

Exciting news for rapper Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie!

Eudoxie shared the happy news that the couple are expecting a baby in an Instagram post celebrating her 35th birthday. “Blessed year indeed,” Eudoxie captioned a series of three full length photos of herself in a tan maxi dress that accentuated her baby bump. She added a heart emoji, prayer hands and a hashtag with her age: ❤️🙏🏽 #35

She looks absolutely stunning. We are so excited for the Bridges! Congratulations.

Luda shared a pair of photos of his wife from the same photoshoot which he captioned, “How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽”

We LOVE to see it. The couple’s daughter Cadence turns 6 later this month on May 27th and Ludacris also has an 18-year-old daughter Karma who begins college at Spelman in the Fall as well as a daughter Cai, who is 7.

Eudoxie has been dropping phenomenal shots of herself in swimwear all week.

Y’all know we ain’t mad.

The gorgeous stunner from Gabon is known for her extremely sweet disposition. She’s also been open about sharing some of her more painful experiences — including suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

Congratulations again to Luda and Eudoxie! Happy Birthday Eudoxie — hope you have a FABulous birthday.