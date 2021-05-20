Bossip Video

Jake Paul has officially signed a promotional deal with Showtime Boxing for his next fight.

Regardless of how you feel about Jake Paul or Logan Paul, the brothers have single-handedly brought life back to the world of boxing.

While many boxing purists get upset at the thought of these Youtubers getting credit, the truth remains that they have been out-marketing traditional boxing every step of the way. Just like the barriers were broken in the music business and kids started seeing their careers take off on Soundcloud after recording in their bedroom, boxing is undergoing the same transformation to side-step gatekeeping. When it was Youtubers versus Youtubers, people laughed, but the buildings still sold out. When Jake Paul joined Triller and knocked out Nate Robinson, people called the whole thing a lucky shot. But when Jake knocked out Ben Askren, people finally started to give him his props.

Now, according to reports from ESPN, Showtime Boxing is finally taking a chance to do business with Jake Paul, legitimizing him regardless of how any traditionalist feels about it.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has a deal in place for his next boxing match to be distributed by Showtime Sports, Paul’s adviser Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN on Wednesday. Paul’s team and Showtime are in advanced talks about the potential opponent, date and location, Bidarian said. A network source confirmed the news.

People continue to call Jake a Disney star and Youtuber when the facts are that he’s been training straight boxing for three years with more resources than some of the top boxers today. The longer they take Jake as a joke, the more he’s going to win and run up the bag.