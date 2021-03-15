Gracias A Dios: The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Long Awaited ‘In The Heights’ Has Arrived And We Couldn’t Be Happier [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of magic to be discovered in Upper Manhattan and fortunately the whole world will soon know all about it.

This weekend Warner Bros Ent./ HBO Max released two trailers for ‘IN THE HEIGHTS’, the new film from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon Chu, which lands in Theaters and HBO Max on June 18, 2021.

Most folks know Miranda as the creator of ‘Hamilton,’ while Chu is best known for directing “Crazy Rich Asians,” so it’s only right they’re combining forces on what has to be one of 2021’s most anticipated cinematic events — brining Miranda’s Broadway show to the screen delivering a film that serves up incredible musical numbers to accompany a storyline that is nothing short of magical.

One of our favorites, Anthony Ramos stars as a sweet, but slightly shy bodega owner Usnavi, who is saving up to start his dream venture on a completely different island. He’s joined by an ensemble cast that includes Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “BlacKkKlansman”), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s “Vida”), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s “In the Heights”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s “Rent”), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s “Matilda the Musical”), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Dascha Polanco (TV’s “Orange is the New Black”) and Jimmy Smits.

Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Behind the camera, Chu reunited with his “Crazy Rich Asians” production designer, Nelson Coates, and editor, Myron Kerstein. He also collaborated with director of photography Alice Brooks (TV’s “The Walking Dead”) and costume designer Mitchell Travers (“Eighth Grade”). Original songs by Miranda. Alex Lacamoire (“Fosse/Verdon”) and Bill Sherman (“Sesame Street”) served as executive music producers. The choreography is by Christopher Scott, who previously teamed with Chu on the award-winning “The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers.”

