“Iyanla, Fix My Life” Finale Exclusive: Iyanla Recalls Her Favorite One-Liners That Became Memes

Althought we’ve come to the end of the road… We already know Iyanla’s memes will live on.

After eight seasons of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” the OWN series is coming to a close with a special two-hour farewell event this Saturday. BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from the special, where Iyanla looks back at some of the memes that were created from moments on the show.

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” said Oprah Winfrey. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

“We are grateful to Iyanla and her team for giving us this powerful show that has, for nearly the entire life of this network, been a favorite with our audience,” added Tina Perry, OWN president. “Viewers have related to the struggles of those seeking guidance in the darkest of times and with Iyanla’s compassionate wisdom, we’ve seen the joy of overcoming pain that leads people on a path to true happiness.”

“The time I have spent creating and working on ‘Fix My Life’ has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Iyanla Vanzant. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that ‘Fix My Life’ has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that ‘Fix My Life’ will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

What are your favorite Iyanla moments?

A two-hour farewell special will air on Saturday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN showcasing all the memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series.