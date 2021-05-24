The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place last night and there were some attention-grabbing style standouts on the black carpet.
In particular, DaBaby and Drake both turned heads with their outfits.
Source: Rich Fury / Getty
DaBaby who took home Top Rap Song for his Hot 100 topper “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch donned a first Black sorority-style ensemble that included a green Gucci suit, light pink turtle neck, and a hot pink hat…
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty
while Drizzy accepted his award for Artist of the Decade with his son Adonis by his side in oatmeal-tinged three-piece Tom Ford.
Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty
He also posed with his parents Sandi Graham and Dennis Graham…
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty
and snapped a shot with Tina Lawson who looked chic and stylish in a studded suit.
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty
Kehlani’s three-piece red Tony Ward ensemble offset by her brunette tresses turned heads…
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
and lovebird Megan Fox’s Balmain dress matched her boo Machine Gun Kelly’s black tuxedo jacket. The two also rocked matching manicures.
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
Doja Cat’s black and white striped two-piece ensemble was another style standout.
Source: Rich Fury / Getty
For the big night, stylist Brett Alan Nelson outfitted Doja who took home Top R&B Female Artist and performed alongside SZA, in Archive Balmain by Olivier Rousteing.
Her 2021 Billboard Music Awards look also included three ornate braids secured by hairstylist to the stars Jared Henderson @JStayReady_ who noted that Doja’s entire getup was a nod to Afrofuturism.
Source: Rich Fury / Getty
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty
Alicia Keys was also on hand at last night’s awards in an intricate Valentino train…
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
H.E.R. rocked a Christian Dior pre-fall 2021 look…
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
and Saweetie’s Giambattista Valli gown was perfectly peachy.
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
On a side note, Saweetie’s ex Quavo was also on hand alongside his Migos cohorts who performed alongside DJ Khaled.
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
YOU tell us; which Billboard Music Award style standout was your fave???
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty
