America is going to be a very tense place this week.

We are all waiting with bated breath as the closing arguments of the Derek Chauvin murder trial are set to be heard today. Depending on how aligned the jury is based on the testimonies they’ve heard already, we could get a verdict this week. It goes without saying that if this thing goes left and Chauvin is allowed to walk scot-free for murdering George Floyd or gets hit with some slap-on-the-wrist, there will be hell to pay in the streets of Amerikkka.

According to ESPN, the NBA, which is well-known for taking public stances against social injustice and allowing the players to do the same, has already notified teams that they should be prepared for the worst. In the league’s case, that means canceled games and reworking of schedules. It is guaranteed that there will be protests and civil unrest in multiple cities around the country and the association is ready to do what needs to be done for the safety of players, fans, and team staff.

Just last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets postponed a game after news broke that former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter had shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop over air freshener. We all remember the unprecedented work stoppage that the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic took part in last year after Jacob Blake was seen on video being shot in the back seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

This week has the potential to be a defining week in Amerikkkan history one way or another. Let’s hope for the former but prepare for the latter.