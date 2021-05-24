Bossip Video

HBO’s The Shop is back starring LeBron James for its season premiere, where he will be joined by his business partners Paul Riveria, Maverick Carter, and friends Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, and Nneka Ogwumike.

HBO’s The Shop is set to make its season premiere this weekend and they’ve brought some heavy hitters to kick things off. The season premiere will air on May 28th on HBO and HBO Max and LeBron will be joined by Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, and WNBA star Nneka Ogumike.

The Shop has always been an open forum for the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to come together and discuss more than just their jobs. It helps us see our favorite stars in a more human form talking about things they go through in their journey with their peers. LeBron is currently in the middle of his quest for another championship in the NBA, so it’s safe to say he will be all over your television set all this weekend. No word on yet the schedule for the rest of the season of The Shop, but you can expect the show to keep its random release schedule like past episodes.

You can watch The Shop this weekend on HBO and HBO Max.