Sabrina Peterson is giving estranged friend Tiny Harris and her husband T.I. a chance at redemption. In January, the woman alleged T.I. put a gun to her head prompting women to come forward with accusations of sex abuse from the couple. She then publicized several allegations from the alleged victims with a “Surviving Tip & Tiny” style campaign before later filing a defamation lawsuit against T.I., Tiny and Tiny’s now ex-friend Shekinah Anderson for “defaming her” by publically denying her allegations.

Now, in a recently surfaced clip of Sabrina talking to followers on Live she seems to say she’ll drop her suit against the couple if they simply apologize publicly to her. The Glam University founder spoke directly about the couple, stating:

“Tell the truth about me. Tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize. I’m gone. I don’t want one dime. I don’t want one dime.”

Sabrina then added stipulations to the apology demand, stating she wants her ‘sorry’ within 7 days.

“And here’s the other stipulation, do it within seven days. Do this, what I’m saying right now, within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize, and I’m gone. Sabrina, she done with. I don’t want one dime from you or xyz, but if I gotta keep drawing this sh-t out and keeps stepping away from my motherf-cking brand, I gotta keep stepping away from my weed and my weed jars. I gotta keep stepping away from my mother-cking packaging. I gotta keep stepping away from my damn fundraising I’m supposed to be doing, my 12 million-dollar fundraise. If I gotta keep steeping away from my g-ddamn desk to answer these mother-cking calls, then it is what it is. Seven days. Seven days, apologize and tell the f-cking truth.”

T.I. directly denied Sabrina’s accusations earlier this year in a video. The couple also denied accusations of sex abuse and drugging of several women in a statement from their lawyer.

