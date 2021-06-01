Bossip Video

The love of 50 Cent’s life wants no more smoke with his famous ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox.

Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, the 26-year-old woman in a relationship with 45-year-old 50 Cent has said she’s “sorry” to the actress for sending her shots on social media. The beef ignited after a Vlad TV interview with Vivica Fox went viral as she shared that 50 Cent was the ‘love of her life.’ 50 Cent responded politely saying he wasn’t shocked by the comment, however, Jamira sent tons of SHADE Viv’s way.

In the comment section of The Shade Room, Jamira AKA Cuban Link left a comment saying, “…aww [violin emoji] [smiley face with hearts emoji]” under Vivica’s interview snippet, explaining her adoration for 50. On Twitter, Cuban threw even more stones at 56-year-old Vivica, poking fun at her age.

“…Stop y’all, let’s respect our elders!<3 ..it’s giving menopause…My momma always told me to stay outta grown folks business. See what I done started.. [violin emoji] SMH.

Vivica saw Jamira’s shots and classily clapped back with the rest of the interview clip, where she simply gave the young model her flowers for being in a loving relationship with her ex currently, wishing them both the best.

“But can I tell you that I’m glad that that’s so over. He now has a girlfriend that’s beautiful. That’s hot and I’m happy for him. I hope he puts a ring on her finger and they live happily ever after. I don’t wish him any ill will…It’s a love-hate situation. But at the core of it all is love. I have respect for him and deep down in his heart I know he has respect for me too because he sees me doing my thing too. But don’t come over here trying to talk no sh*t because we all know what’s gon’ happen.”

Viv added in her caption:

Happy Blessed Sunday Dawlings! #SunSmiles as this is from my @vladtv that @_cuban_link didn’t see! I didn’t deserve no damn violin! (that was cute) I was giving you ya flowers dawling! Best Wishes! NOW! Let’s all move on!

After Fox painted a full picture for 50’s annoyed boo, Cuban Link would go back to Instagram and issue an apology for her role in the exchange.