T.I. Harris has seemingly responded to Sabrina Peterson. Last week the former bestie of Tiny Harris urged the stars to apologize for their wrongdoings and ultimately vowed to drop the defamation lawsuit she has brought forth against them in exchange. However, it looks like T.I. has no interest in reconciling. The rapper, who has been accused of sex abuse and drugging of over a dozen women while Sabrina Peterson campaigned to have him criminally charged, shared a post and caption that seemed to respond to the ex-family friend.

“An apology??? [Laughing Emojis] — Drako voice #WhatsToCome”

Back in early March, Peterson opened a defamation lawsuit against the Tip and Tiny Harris according to TMZ. Peterson alleged the couple smeared her name on social media. Tiny also posted Peterson’s 8-year-old son, to which the burgeoning cannabis entrepreneur said exposed her child to “vitriol and danger” online. The Harris’ attorney, Steve Sadow, responded by telling TMZ “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.”

Sabrina responded directly to T.I. laughing off her request for an apology in her own Instagram post. In a slide, Peterson posted a “narcissist checklist,” detailing all the signs to look out for, seemingly calling the rapper out as a narcissist. She then, in the second photo, shared a throwback picture of T.I. posted up with disgraced, incarcerated singer R. Kelly.

Peterson captioned the photo writing “Pride comes before the fall.”

R. Kelly is currently locked up and facing multiple state and federal charges in the US, with accusations including sexual assault, abuse of a minor, making indecent images of minors, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. Swipe to see both posts re-blogged by ItsOnSite.

