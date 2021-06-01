Were you outside?

After months of COVID hysteria, sneakylinkships, dark liquor day drinking, stimmy-funded crab legs, hookah-scented hot girl s**t, pants-less Zoom meetings and Atlanta never closing, outside officially reopened (for everyone else) during an extra shenanigan-y Memorial Day weekend that had everything from Diddy‘s star-studded mansion party to potentially deadly p-popping on club roofs.

Sooo many amazing/concerning/distressing things happened this past weekend without any outside preseason or warm up after 18 months in quarantine.

There were several fights–one between Alexis Skyy and Akbar and another between Blac Chyna and her wig that she removed like a fitted cap before an almost-fight outside a venue–that trended across social media the entire weekend.

Aside from the Fashion Novette fisticuffs, ‘kini kerfuffles and baddie brawls, we enjoyed the good vibes, sun-kissed thirst traps and viral videos that flooded the internet over the most normal holiday weekend in what feels like forever.

The Good

Issa Rae and Diddy had everybody and their mama at their extravagant Black excellence bash in Malibu. The guest list included Tracee Ellis Ross, Damson Idris, Draya Michele, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivio, Lena Waithe, Yvonne Orji, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Soulja Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J and more.

Seasoned hot ting Sheryl Lee Ralph proved that she’s the baddest 64-year-old alive

Future’s very fine baby mama Eiza Reign wobbled her buoyant booty meats in Miami

A woman fought a bear. And won.

Our new fave couple was back at it again…

How did you celebrate Memorial Day weekend? Tell us down below and peep ALL of the not-so-good and raggedy shenanigans from Memorial Day 2021 on the flip.