“Now, don’t be impressed…”—Wendy Williams

Porsha Williams’ express-swapped sweetie Simon Guobadia is none too pleased with a certain talk show host. Wendy Williams who previously called Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband a “show pony” made another disparaging comment about the businessman earlier this week on her show.

While discussing Porsha’s remarks that she’s having “three weddings”, one in particular at one of Simon’s houses overseas, Wendy scoffed at the idea and noted that “houses” is a term that could be used loosely.

“Now, don’t be impressed,” said Wendy. “You know how land is cheap, and houses are cheap, and you can say you have a house but really it’s a trailer on one property in one state, a straw hut in another, and a little something with a shared pool by the community in another? So you ‘have houses’!”

The “straw hut” line has been deemed particularly shady because Simon hails from Nigeria.

Simon has since clapped back with an InstaStory from his palatial pad in ATL that has an incredible rooftop view that he captioned, “Hut living. How you doin’ Porsha?”

“Hut”???? Who said dat, Wendy?

So far Porsha’s yet to respond but the Simon tattooed reality star is presumably none too pleased with the “hut” insinuation either.

Simon’s home is far from a “hut” by the way. The entrepreneur recently listed the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Buckhead estate for sale for a cool $4,999,999.

The 13,500 square feet space was previously profiled on the show when Porsha met up with her “#RHOA coworker” Falynn and met her husband, and now Porsha’s husband-to-be Simon.





What do YOU think about Simon’s clap back to Wendy Williams???