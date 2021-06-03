Bossip Video

There’s some superrrrrrr messy “Real Housewives of Atlanta” affiliated drama afoot and it involves estranged spouses, “truth-telling” and infidelity allegations.

Falynn Guobadia and her estranged husband/Porsha Williams’ husband-to-be Simon Guobadia are publically feuding on Instagram.

The exes are currently sending shots at each other over a forthcoming interview that Falynn’s doing with YouTuber Adam Newell of “UpAndAdam.” In the trailer for the interview dropping on June 10, Falynn promises to share her “truth” and it sounds a LOT like she’ll be speaking on not only her ex but Porsha as well.

Simon quickly caught wind of the interview trailer and he pettily reposted it on his own page with a caption not only (again) accusing Falynn of cheating but alleging that she’s currently PREGNANT by a man named Jaylan Banks.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote in his caption. “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

If you’re curious like we are about who Jaylan is, he’s seemingly been working with Falynn and Simon in some capacity and previously traveled with his “friends” on a trip.

Falynn is also yet to speak on Simon’s cheating/pregnancy allegations but she DID clap back on her InstaStory with a post about narcissists.

“At the same time people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism and they can; become impatient or angry when they don’t receive special treatment. Have significant interspinal problems and easily feel slighted, react with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior,” reads part of the scathing post.

As previously reported Porsha and Simon are currently on a family vacation together for the businessman’s 57th birthday.

If only we knew the convos going on between them right now…

What do YOU think about all this Falynn/Simon Guobadia drama??? Is this real??? Or is it all a “scheme that Todd set up”