Does Candiace Dillard get unreasonably dragged by Real Housewives of Potomac watchers while others with lighter skin get passes? That’s the question at hand after the Bravo star herself asserted that she’s received criticism seeped in colorism from fans.

On Monday @alltruetea posted a #RHOP video of castmates’ arguments and under the post, user @1classyladydc compared Ashley Darby and Candiace.

“This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔 ”

Candiace then responded in the comments with a note about Ashley’s privilege as a light-skinned woman;

“Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Candiace expounded on her light skin privelege point further on Twitter;

“Having light skin imbues one w/ a certain level of privilege that darker hued counterparts are not allotted. Standards are different. Implicit biases spewed by the outside world run different. Sometimes it works in their favor, sometimes not. But the privilege is always there.”

Do you agree that there’s some colorism/light skin privilege afoot when it comes to Ashley Vs. Candiace?

This isn’t the first time Candiace has pointed to her brown skin as a reason why she’s unfairly dragged. In November she retweeted a fan who wondered why dark-skinned castmates are treated differently…

and during the #RHOP Reunion, she agreed with Dr. Wendy that she’s been unfairly dubbed “aggressive” because of her skin tone.

What do YOU think about Candiace’s colorism/light skin privilege comments?





Do YOU agree?