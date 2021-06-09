Bossip Video

Lana Rhoades dropped a riddle about an NBA player bringing a friend with benefits on one of their first dates just in case she didn’t want to put out that night. It took the Internet all of 2 hours to determine the alleged NBA player is Kevin Durant.

With the NBA bubble last season and quarantine restrictions, we didn’t hear much about outlandish off-the-court behavior due to the players being isolated. Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen were as crazy as it got, but even that was tame compared to what we’re used to.

Thanks to Barstool Sports’ great investigative work and Lana Rhoades talking too much, we finally have an outlandish story for the ages…which may or may not be true. Chances are you’ve heard of Lana but if not, she’s one of the biggest former pornstars in the world. She’s the rare story of a pornstar retiring and is just as big in her post-career as when she was active.

Recently, she’s been making headlines not only because she is pregnant, but also because the internet detectives think Kevin Durant flew her out and still brought a backup woman on their date just in case things didn’t go down. This all stems from a story she told on the 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen podcast in which she didn’t name an NBA player–but we all know how internet detectives work. She also revealed she and the NBA player didn’t hit it off after linking in Miami.

The biggest sign pointing to Durant was the fact that she revealed the player is a Libra and Kevin happens to be the only player under that astrological sign on the team. Too much kissing and telling on behalf of Miss. Rhoades, but a rather savage look for Mr. Durant.

In Kevin’s defense, it seems more of just a hangout that wasn’t that serious and maybe she took it as a date if the story is even true.

Below, you can watch KFC from Barstool do all the investigation work right before your very eyes and see how Kevin Durant was singled out as the number one suspect.