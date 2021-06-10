Bossip Video

LeBron James is giving up his iconic jersey number, 23, to his Lakers sidekick Anthony Davis and returning to his previously sported No. 6. But for the time being, Davis will reportedly still wear No. 3.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers failed to successfully defend their 2020 NBA championship this year, losing in the first round to Devin Booker and The Suns. The main catalyst for the early exit were injuries, which plagued the Lakers mid-season and unfortunately, they never recovered. LeBron and his LA co-star Anthony Davis both missed a good portion of the season due to injuries–but luckily for fans, the duo is already focused on next year and getting their revenge, just as LeBron hinted toward in his cryptic Instagram post featuring a scene from 300.

Now, TMZ is reporting with the extra time off and no post-season merchandise to be printed, Bron and AD are finally revisiting an old idea they had when Davis was first traded to the Lakers.

LeBron James’ iconic #23 is no more … the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is officially switching back to #6 for the start of next season. So … why the change?? Bron initially decided to gift #23 to Anthony Davis when he joined the Lakers in 2019 … and said he would wear #6 — a number he wore with the Miami Heat and Team USA — instead. Nike famously vetoed the number trade … saying it would lose WAY too much money if the guys swapped, so they put the exchange on ice for a bit.

When AD joined the Lakers, this was the initial plan–but now that it can happen, Anthony Davis reportedly wants to keep No. 3. After all, when LeBron retires, both the numbers will go with him, so it’s probably best for AD to just keep his lucky No. 3.