Now that “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” is in theaters, we’ve got more exclusive content with Deon Taylor and his hauntingly hilarious cast. As previously reported BOSSIP editors Dani and Janeé interviewed “Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door” actors Katt Williams and Lil Duval and director Deon Taylor about the film that features top-notch Black comedy talent.

Not only that, but the comedy crew also played a game of BOSSIP’s Headline Heat.

Now during BOSSIP’s “Back To The Movies” guide, influencers Jamila Mustafa, Mouse Jones, and Danielle Young are recapping the film that’s giving them all the nostalgic Black movie feels.

According to Jamila, she drew parallels between “Meet The Blacks” and “Belly”…

“I thought when I watched this film, this is for us! When I saw Tyrin Turner who played the snitch in “Belly” as the snitch in the movie—I was like, this is it!”

and Mouse thinks comedian/influencer HaHa Davis was a scene-stealer.

“We need more funny films like this, light-hearted films,” said Mouse. “I think HaHa Davis might have got the OG, he’s the first person I’ve seen bring a character that he built online, bring it to a movie script and it worked.”

For Danielle Young, however, Katt Williams’ scenes as Dr. Mamuwalde kept her on her toes.

“Katt Williams, every scene I was just here for him and I was waiting to see what he was going to say.”

Watch BOSSIP’s “Back To The Movies” guide above.