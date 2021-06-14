Bossip Video

It looks like Billie Eilish has a new boyfriend…but her fans aren’t exactly in love with the man she’s being linked to.

It’s no secret that Billie is one of the hottest artists in the world right now, breaking records every single time she posts a photo of herself on Instagram. Unfortunately for the “ocean eyes” singer, growing to fame so quickly also means that those fans are fickle–and their loyalty is already being tested due to the 19-year-old’s new relationship.

Rumors are swirling that Eilish is in a relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, which comes after the pair were spotted together at Disneyland. Unfortunately, their union is making headlines for the wrong reasons, with some awful posts from Matthew’s past being brought front and center.

After Billie was seen feeding her new boo–who is 10 years her senior–some food while at the amusement park, fans immediately went to digging up posts from Vorce’s past, which include the actor making racist and homophobic statements, along with using the N-word.

Since Eilish has been outspoken about social issues throughout her rise to fame, fans certainly weren’t happy to see her throwing that all away to date a man whose past isn’t so pristine. That’s in addition to the fact that he’s one year shy of 30 dating a teenager, leaving an even worse impression on a lot of her supporters.

To make matters worse, at the same time, Billie is being accused of queerbaiting, posting a recent music video alongside a bunch of women with the caption “I love girls” as she goes on dates with a man. A lot of fans jumped to conclusions that this was her way of coming out, which had them all disappointed once her relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce made its way to the spotlight.

Now, the singer’s fans are ripping their posters off the walls and burning merch…because a lot of them are probably pretty young and don’t know how else to react.

Eilish hasn’t replied to any of the outrage just yet, but she did like a post that said the alleged rumor about her supposed boyfriend’s past were fabricated–so it seems that’s her argument here.