Heyyy Eliza

With so many shenanigans happening this past Memorial Day weekend, it was easy to miss essential content like Future’s sixth known baby mama Eliza Reign shaking her buoyant booty meats in a viral video that sent social media into a frenzy.

Mostly known as ‘Future’s baby mama,’ the very fine model/influencer continues to make a name for herself while fighting her famous baby daddy for more child support.

A few months ago, she was denied her request for $53K/month in support and awarded a substantially lower amount.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Eliza wanted Future’s bank statements, tax documents, and other child support orders to justify her request for an increased amount in monthly child support.

A Florida judge recommended Future pay $3,200/month in support which she believes is based on inaccurate financial information provided by Future.

As previously reported, Reign rejected Future’s offer of $1,000/month that would’ve “voluntarily” been paid along with their 1-year-old’s health insurance.

This comes after things swerved completely left between the two who slapped each other with countersuits.

According to docs obtained by TMZ , Eliza claimed he made false allegations about her sleeping around for financial gain, having a “mental disorder,” and stealing his last name.In one text, Future allegedly said “let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point”

Most recently, the “Life Is Good” rapper asked the courts to set a trial date to settle his issues with Eliza Reign who asked for Future’s finances to be reviewed, subpoenaing his record contracts and business’ accounting.

Hopefully, they can reach an agreement like adults and end this never-ending feud that started two Future girlfriends and a pandemic ago.

Where does Eliza rank on Future’s baby mama power ranking list? Tell us down below and peep some of her hottest pics on the flip.