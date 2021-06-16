Bossip Video

After a super nasty social media blow-up amid extremely out-of-pocket comments aimed at a special needs child, an ATL rapper is issuing an apology.

As previously reported Akbar V made jaws drop when she dragged Alexis Skyy’s daughter Aaliyah Grace a.k.a. Lay Lay into an ongoing beef that sparked at a Philadelphia club.

After footage surfaced of Alexis and Akbar having a parking lot screaming match, Akbar explained in tweets that she had an issue with Alexis and Lira Galore (who was also present) and threatened that the women wouldn’t be “safe” when they came back to Atlanta. Akbar then tore into Alexis’ innocent child who was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, an abnormal buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain, and who underwent several life-saving surgeries.

“B*tch, you got a braindead baby, your baby ain’t got brain. B*tch, you got a r*tarded child,” said Akbar.

She also doubled down on her comment and accused the influencer of using cocaine during her pregnancy.

“No i said she’s the reason the baby is brain dead an ret*rded cause she snort cocaine she knew not to play with my kids and like i said when you play with mine I’m playing with yours,” tweeted the former LHHATL star. “I’m not apologizing…. them tears are guilt tears …kids should never be brought up in anything ….. but don’t mention mines if u don’t want yours mention don’t bring up parenting hood if u don’t want yours mention period.”

Disgusting.

Now after being DRAAAAAAGGED for dropping the R-word and after Alexis said she would “die for her daughter”, Akbar’s apologizing. Akbar’s not only apologizing to Alexis, but to her baby girl and “any other special needs kids she offended.” She’s also pledging to go to therapy.

“I want to apologize for my action a couple of weeks ago,” Akbar wrote on Tuesday, June 15. “Nomatter what i shouldn’t have stepped out of character i said things i shouldn’t have said so as a business woman as a woman period I’m apologizing for anyone that i offended I’m better than that and I’m going to get the help i need and deserve.” “I’m going to therapy and really about to heal myself,” she continued. “Lay lay i apologize and to any other special needs kid that i offended i really apologize for that nomatter who said something first to me i should have handled that situation.”

Hmmmm, too little too late?

So far Alexis Skyy has yet to react to the apology. Would YOU accept it?