Well, well, well, my how things change…

After already calling her “uninteresting” amid their forthcoming Real Housewives of Potomac shade fest, Gizelle Bryant is calling out Dr. Wendy Osefo, again. On Tuesday Gizelle appeared on E!’s “Nightly Pop“ alongside her fellow “green-eyed bandit” Robyn Dixon.

The ladies chatted with co-hosts, Nina Parker, Hunter March, and special guest co-host Loni Love about not only their “Reasonably Shady” podcast but the forthcoming season of #RHOP.

As previously reported a season 6 supertease was released that surprisingly shows Gizelle going head to head with sophomore housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo whom Gizelle’s dubbed “uninteresting.”

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” asks Gizelle in the teaser before she’s face to face with a displeased Wendy who tells her flat-out;

“What you’re not going to do is play with my husband’s name. I see you for everything that everybody ever said that you were. I will light your a** up!

According to Gizelle, there’s not much to unpack about it, other than the fact that Wendy “ain’t got nothing else to do” but “be all up in her pretty face.”

“I’m not mad at it,” said Gizelle on “Nightly Pop.”“We’re gonna let the season play out but there’s a lot that Wendy thought I did but I didn’t do.”

Mmm hmmm, do YOU think Gizelle’s innocent in all this? The #RHOP tease was released amid nasty Internet rumors that Wendy’s hubby cheated and had a love child.

“Nightly Pop” airs Mon – Thurs at 11:30 PM ET/PT on E!

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres July 11th at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo