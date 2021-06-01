Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant is speaking on a forthcoming feud on The Real Housewives of Potomac involving her and a possible ex-friend.

If you watched the #RHOP trailer then you surely saw the moment that sophomore housewife Wendy Osefo went IN on Gizelle over cheating and lovechild allegations surrounding her hubby Eddie Osefo.

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” asked Gizelle to the other ladies before she’s face to face with a displeased Wendy who tells her flat-out;

“What you’re not going to do is play with my husband’s name. I see you for everything that everybody ever said that you were. I will light your a** up!”

According to Gizelle however, it was all just a “misunderstanding” between her and the “uninteresting” housewife that she unfollowed on Instagram.

While on The Breakfast Club and after confirming her “breakup” with Jamal Bryant, the resident #RHOP bone collector said she wants everyone to “live their truth” hence why she brought up rumors about Eddie’s alleged wandering eye.

“I did unfollow her,” said Gizelle. “Wendy is one of our newer ladies. She’s ummm, how can I describe her? That’s why I unfollowed her cause she’s just not that interesting.” “There’s a lot of things that she thought I did which I did not do. The reason that she thought I did is because typically I do do very shady things. And I own it, right? I’m just here to let everybody live in their truth. Let’s just talk about it,” she added.

She also said that she was genuinely “concerned” for Wendy but unfortunately Wendy didn’t buy it.

“I didn’t come at it from a shady perspective,” said Gizelle on The Breakfast Club. “It was out of concern. What’s going on in your life? Are you able to handle social media? Are you able to handle everything that goes on and goes along with being on a reality television stage? It’s not for the faint at heart. It’s very difficult. You really have to have tough skin. And that was where I was coming from and she didn’t believe it.”

Now, Gizelle…”genuinely concerned”, really?

So far, Wendy has yet to respond to Gizelle’s “not that interesting” shade but Bravo watchers noticed that the two unfollowed each other back in April and Dr. Wendy quipped on her IG; “And that’s how you clear a bish.”

We’re patiently waiting for July to see what really happened between these two.

Watch Gizelle speak on Wendy on “The Breakfast Club” below.