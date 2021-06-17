Nick named his twins WHAT?

After months of loud whispers and speculation, our fave fertile mogul Nick Cannon welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa who revealed the big news on Instagram.

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨,” she wrote under a sweet video of her with the twins before revealing their names. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys”

Following their birth, Abby went on to reveal that she’s already given Zillion Heir the nickname, “Zilly” and posted a ovary-melting pic of the boys’ hands along with an IG story to the song, “To Zion” by Lauren Hill, possibly revealing where they got the name inspiration from.

These latest additions to Nick’s ever-growing family came just weeks after we learned that he’s expecting his seventh child with a fourth woman named Alyssa Scott who hinted that she might be pregnant with his child.

Rumors swirled after the former “Wild ‘N Out” model announced her pregnancy with a photo and name of her unborn child on Instagram. The child’s name, Zen S. Cannon, raised eyebrows and lead to the model locking up her Instagram page moments after her post was reshared by The Neighborhood Talk.

If you’re keeping score, Alyssa would be his fourth baby mama along with Mariah Carey (Monroe and Moroccan), Brittany Bell (Golden and Powerful Queen), and Abby De La Rosa.

Since then, Nick has been mum on baby #7 but we’re sure he’ll be there like he was for alllllll his other kids.

How do you feel about Nick’s newest baby names? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to Nick’s newest baby names on the flip.