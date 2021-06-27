Bossip Video

Culture Creators Hosts 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Saturday, Culture Creators hosted its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch” at The Beverly Hilton for a sea of industry peers. The organization that connects cultural pioneers with the new creators and spotlights the global view of Black culture, enlisted DeMarco Morgan and Tanika Ray to be the respective master and mistress of ceremonies for the event that honored leaders in business, fashion, media, music, and more.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Spotted in attendance were Icon Award winner Swizz Beatz and Innovator of the Year winner D-Nice

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

H.E.R.. and Mya

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

an always ethereal Ryan Destiny…

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Health & Wellness Award winner Shanti Das…

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chaka Zulu…

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Media Award winner Cari Champion…

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

an all-yellow everything Sevyn Streeter…

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Zerina Akers, G Herbo and Tameka Raymond.

 

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

See the full list of the 2021 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Honorees below.

ICON AWARD:
Swizz Beatz

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:
Derrick “D-Nice” Jones

BUSINESS:
Baron Davis

FASHION:
Zerina Akers

FILM/TV:
Rikki Hughes,
Magic Lemonade

FINANCE:
George Wells

HEALTH & WELLNESS:
Shanti Das,
Silence the Shame

MEDIA:
Cari Champion

MUSIC:
Jeff Robinson & Jeanine McClean
MBK Entertainment

SOCIAL JUSTICE:
Stefani Brown-James,
Collective PAC

SPORTS:
JaVale McGee

TECHNOLOGY:
Kudzi Chikumbu,
Tik Tok

 

 

