Seen on the scene…

On Saturday, Culture Creators hosted its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch” at The Beverly Hilton for a sea of industry peers. The organization that connects cultural pioneers with the new creators and spotlights the global view of Black culture, enlisted DeMarco Morgan and Tanika Ray to be the respective master and mistress of ceremonies for the event that honored leaders in business, fashion, media, music, and more.

Spotted in attendance were Icon Award winner Swizz Beatz and Innovator of the Year winner D-Nice…

H.E.R.. and Mya…

an always ethereal Ryan Destiny…

Health & Wellness Award winner Shanti Das…

Chaka Zulu…

Media Award winner Cari Champion…

an all-yellow everything Sevyn Streeter…

Zerina Akers, G Herbo and Tameka Raymond.

See the full list of the 2021 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Honorees below.

ICON AWARD:

Swizz Beatz

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones

BUSINESS:

Baron Davis

FASHION:

Zerina Akers

FILM/TV:

Rikki Hughes,

Magic Lemonade

FINANCE:

George Wells

HEALTH & WELLNESS:

Shanti Das,

Silence the Shame

MEDIA:

Cari Champion

MUSIC:

Jeff Robinson & Jeanine McClean

MBK Entertainment

SOCIAL JUSTICE:

Stefani Brown-James,

Collective PAC

SPORTS:

JaVale McGee

TECHNOLOGY:

Kudzi Chikumbu,

Tik Tok