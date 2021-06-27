On Saturday, Culture Creators hosted its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch” at The Beverly Hilton for a sea of industry peers. The organization that connects cultural pioneers with the new creators and spotlights the global view of Black culture, enlisted DeMarco Morgan and Tanika Ray to be the respective master and mistress of ceremonies for the event that honored leaders in business, fashion, media, music, and more.
Spotted in attendance were Icon Award winner Swizz Beatz and Innovator of the Year winner D-Nice…
an always ethereal Ryan Destiny…
Health & Wellness Award winner Shanti Das…
Chaka Zulu…
Media Award winner Cari Champion…
an all-yellow everything Sevyn Streeter…
Zerina Akers, G Herbo and Tameka Raymond.
See the full list of the 2021 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Honorees below.
ICON AWARD:
Swizz Beatz
INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:
Derrick “D-Nice” Jones
BUSINESS:
Baron Davis
FASHION:
Zerina Akers
FILM/TV:
Rikki Hughes,
Magic Lemonade
FINANCE:
George Wells
HEALTH & WELLNESS:
Shanti Das,
Silence the Shame
MEDIA:
Cari Champion
MUSIC:
Jeff Robinson & Jeanine McClean
MBK Entertainment
SOCIAL JUSTICE:
Stefani Brown-James,
Collective PAC
SPORTS:
JaVale McGee
TECHNOLOGY:
Kudzi Chikumbu,
Tik Tok
