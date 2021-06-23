Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan has finally addressed all of the criticism over his new rum brand’s name after Nicki Minaj and others online called for him to change it.

On Tuesday, the Creed star took to his Instagram Story to apologize for naming his new rum brand J’Ouvert following accusations that the name appropriated Caribbean culture, causing hysteria all over social media.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” MBJ wrote on his story. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations…”

He went on to explain that the brand will be renamed just as everyone is suggesting.

“We hear you,” Jordan wrote. “I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

This comes following Michael B. Jordan’s other half, Lori Harvey, posted photos from an apparent launch party for J’Ouvert rum over the weekend, congratulating him on the new business venture. Unfortunately, once people familiar with Caribbean culture noticed the name, the backlash began.

A proud Trinidadian herself, Nicki Minaj was one of those to call attention to the disrespectful nature of J’Ouvert’s name, asserting the fact that Jordan should name his rum brand something else. Prior to his apology on June 22, she reposted a message about the event’s cultural significance and urged the actor to rename his rum. Still, she defended him in the process.