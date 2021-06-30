Bossip Video

This looked funnnn

The stars were out at Six Flags Magic Mountain for the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Party in The Park After Dark that had looney games, carnival-style gags and good vibes with a splash of silly.

LeBron and Savannah James were among several A-list guests that included Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle, Chloe Bailey, Ryan Destiny and more.

The star-studded event comes a few weeks before Bron-Bron picks up where Michael Jordan left off in his massively successful cultural obsession “Space Jam.”

“Just growing up and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds,” said James in an interview with EW. And it was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great toons were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, man, as a kid, wanting to see inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis. So it definitely had a big part of my childhood.”

For those late to the party, peep the eye-popping (literally) trailer below:

Director Malcolm D. Lee has already called the sequel “a better movie” than the 1996 original so the bar is set incredibly high.

The visually-dazzling film follows LeBron and his tech-savvy son Dom (Cedric Joe) trapped in a “Server-verse” at the hands of a humanoid named Al G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

Other stars in the cast include Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Ceyair Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander.

As expected, classic Looney Tunes characters Sylvester, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and more will help Bron face off against the Goon Squad made up of NBA stars that include Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Diana Taurasi, and Chiney Ogwumike.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max on July 16.